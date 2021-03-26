Pakistan conducts flight test of Shaheen-1A ballistic missile

Pakistan on Friday conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile, having a range of 900 kilometres. According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including advanced navigation system. Flight test was witnessed by DG Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Chairman NESCOM Dr Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali and the scientists and engineers of strategic organizations. President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on successful conduct of the missile test. Director General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful.













