Pakistan, India commanders hold meeting at LoC

A brigade command level flagstaff meeting was held between the military officers of Pakistan and India at the Rawalakot-Poonch border crossing point, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

According to the military’s media wing, the meeting was held to review the implementation of the points of the ceasefire agreement that was reached between the director-generals of military operations (DGMOs) of the two countries earlier.

Earlier in February, the nuclear-armed neighbours agreed to observe the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors. The announcement was made simultaneously by both Islamabad and New Delhi after a telephonic conversation between senior military officials of the two countries.

“The director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact,” said a joint statement issued by the Indian and Pakistani armies.

“The two sides reviewed the situation along the LoC and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere,” read the official handout. The statement added that in the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns that have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence.

“Both sides agreed to strictly observe all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors, with effect from midnight 24/25 February 21,” the statement said.

It further noted that both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.