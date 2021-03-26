Flight operation to Swat resumes after 17 years

The flight operation at Saidu Sharif airport resumed on Friday after seventeen years. The first flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-650, , carrying Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, and tourists successfully landed at Saidu Sharif Airport from Islamabad International Airport at 11:00am. The flight operation has been resumed by personal efforts of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister Murad Saeed. The restoration of flights to Swat was aimed at boosting tourism in the scenic valley, with two flights operating from Islamabad every week. The operation will connect with flights from Karachi and Lahore. Following the flight’s arrival, a ceremony, presided over by the KP CM, was held at the airport. Public office holders in the district were also in attendance.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Mahmood termed the regularisation of flights after a span of 17 years a significant milestone.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for restoring the flights that had been irregular for the past 17 years. He also praised Murad Saeed, civil aviation authority, PIA, and the district administration for their efforts to restore the flights.

The chief minister felicitated the people of Malakand in general and Swat in specific on the important development. He hoped that the regularisation would help uplift tourism and employment opportunities in the valley.

Mahmood added that the incumbent government was paying special attention to boosting tourism. “Efforts are on to identify new tourism sites and to revamp them at par with international standards. Work is also ongoing to establish various integrated tourism zones in the province.” he maintained.

The chief minister said that all tourism sites in K-P are being connected to one another by road. He added that a skiing village comprising 4,000 homes is being constructed in the province with the assistance of an Austrian company, while work is underway for the chair-lift facility in Kamrat.

Earlier speaking at the departure of the flight, the aviation minister said that the flights to the city were earlier closed due to financial constraints and terrorism. He added that the people of Swat and Malakand bravely fought back terrorism alongside security forces.

Sarwar termed the flights an important development at the present time, saying they will be increased over time. The flights, he maintained, will not just add to the national exchequer but also boost tourism in Pakistan. Swat will also witness development as a result, he maintained.