ICT crackdown on Covid-19 SOPs violators

To ensure complete implementation of government directives in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday took strict action against those violating the Covid-19 SOPs.

The capital territory administration took action against the shopkeepers, hotel owners, marquee owners and common citizens in different areas of the city.

During the crackdown, the ICT closed down around 700 shops in different areas over Covid-19 SOPs violations, while several other food restaurants were also sealed over provision of non-hygienic food and maintenance of clean environment.

The ICT’s teams led by Assistant Commissioners (ACs) concerned inspected various parts of the ICT to check the accurate implantation of Covid-19 guidelines and the status of government’s fixed prices of commodities.

The ICT’s teams also examined the hygienic atmosphere at restaurants and milk shops. Besides this, they also imposed penalties on the traders who are overcharging against the government’ set rates and using the prohibited plastic bags at their respective shops. Besides this, the teams also visited many schools as well, but almost all of them were found closed according to the government’s orders as all educational institutions in the city were closed down till April 11 in an effort to control the spread of virus. Only a few educational institutions were open, since they were permitted to keep their operations running owing to ongoing examinations of some classes.

According to the ICT administration, the AC Secretariat Mian Aneel Saeed conducted an inspection in different localities that fall under his constituency. He inspected price maintenance, Covid-19 SOPs implementation, unauthorized use of plastic bags and overall cleanliness at various food points, fruit/vegetable shops, restaurants and other essential service deliveries at various locations.

Saeed claimed that during the course of inspection 7 people were arrested for overcharging prices at their respective commercial commodities, some for committing violations of article 144 of the constitution, adding that some others were fined and warned as per law.

The AC Rural Zukhruf Fida Malik inspected the PWD market in order to ensure compliance to Covid SOPs in shops and restaurants. Rawat, a city which is almost 50-km away from the capital and falls in its jurisdiction was also not spared by the ICT team. According to Malik, he also visited major points of the city including Rawat Adda, two markets and some other small points. He claimed that there have been some violations over there and the violators have been fined subsequently. “One person has been arrested as a result of such violation”, he said. The AC also examined various arrangements to be done for Ramzan Bazaar.

The AC Industrial Area Awaid Bhatti visited H-9 Weekly Bazaar. Strict warnings were issued and fines were imposed for violation of COVID SOPs, polythene bags, cleanliness and price control AC Industrial Area conducted a raid at Faisal Mosque against illegal parking tickets. Those involved have been arrested and FIRs are being launched against those detained and the contractor for these tickets.

AC Saddar Dr Sanya Pasha inspected markets in the I-10 area to ensure lockdown as per the latest notification. Majority of shops of non-essential commodities were closed. 4 shops and 1 restaurant violating the SOPs were closed. AC Saddar along with the field staff of ITA visited different bus terminals to assess the compliance with Covid SOPs. The 2 vehicles were also impounded and Rs. 57,000 fine was imposed on the violators.