Covid-positive witness causes panic in accountability court

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness caused panic during a hearing in the accountability court on Friday after the revelation that he was infected with the Covid-19.

“I’m Covid-19 positive, please record my statement quickly,” the witness named Amir Haider Malik pleaded with the court in the Mudaraba scandal case hearing.

The revelation caused panic in the courtroom at the Islamabad Judicial Complex. AC Judge Azam Khan, lawyers and others vacated the courtroom quickly.

Later, the room was disinfected with chlorine spray, while the Covid-19 infected witness was asked to leave the courtroom with immediate effect.

In a separate situation that occurred earlier this month in the Supreme Court, a Covid-19 positive lawyer had appeared before the court of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

As per details, Barrister Dr Adnan Khan who was diagnosed with coronavirus had appeared before CJP Justice Gulzar for the hearing of the case.

The revelation from the lawyer had created panic in the courtroom. CJP Gulzar Ahmed asked the lawyer why he has appeared before the court and risking other lives.