Shehbaz administered coronavirus vaccine in jail

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly received the coronavirus vaccine jab as he is old. The PML-N leader will turn 70 this year. Sharif was administered the dose under the supervision of Jinnah Hospital’s medical superintendent.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Alvi have also received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier on Thursday last, an accountability court ordered Home Department authorities to get Sharif vaccinated for Covid-19 within two days. Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan issued these directions on the request of Shehbaz Sharif while conducting a case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities had produced Sharif on expiry of his remand term.

At the start of proceedings, Sharif told the court that a medical board visited him in jail a month ago and his tests were also done, but no reports had been provided to him so far. Sharif informed the court he will turn 70 this year and that getting vaccinated is his right as a citizen.

He also stated that he has given an application, requesting Covid-19 vaccination, but no steps have been taken for the purpose. At this, the court had directed the Punjab chief secretary to provide Sharif the said reports and ordered his vaccination within two days.