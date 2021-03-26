Pakistan condemns attack on oil terminal in Saudi Arabia: FO

Pakistan has strongly condemned a Houthi attack on a vital oil installation in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan, which resulted in a fire in one of the facility’s tanks. In a statement on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudri said that such attacks, causing fear and terror as well as disruption of commercial activities, cannot be condoned. The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity. The coalition battling Houthi forces in Yemen said militants attempted to target universities in both Najran and Jazan, Saudi cities near the Yemeni border. The coalition said it has destroyed the one targeting Najran, as well as six additional explosive-laden drones fired by the Houthis aimed at the kingdom. Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said one of the projectiles struck a petroleum products distribution station in Jazan but there were no casualties. On Friday, Houthi militants said they have launched attacks against several Saudi Aramco facilities and military sites in the kingdom.













