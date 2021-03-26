ECC approves Rs 1bn for Covid-19 advertisements

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet on Friday approved Rs1 billion for launching advertisement campaigns during the third wave of Covid-19. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, chaired the ECC meeting.

The ECC considered and approved a technical supplementary grant regarding allocation of funds amounting to Rs1 billion for launching advertisement campaigns by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to inform and educate people particularly during the third wave of Covid-19 for the public good.