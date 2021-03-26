Resolution Day of Pakistan

The final match was a thrilling affair between the two sides, which Asics FC won. A total of eight teams participated in the tournament. The teams were Targaryens United, Asics Fc, Redbull Fc, BBG Fc, Eagle FC, United FC, Dreamworld Gladiators, and Dreamworld titans.

Raffay from Asics FC was adjudged as the Most valuable player of the tournament, while Amir Umer won the best goalie award.

The chief guest on this occasion was Brig. (R) Nusrat Hayyat Khan Director World Group. He spoke on the need for promoting the soft image of Pakistan through sports and commended the efforts undertaken by various groups of society to contribute towards this.

Moreover, President World Group, Shahzeb Mehmood Trunkwala also spoke about the importance of such sporting events. He said:

“World Group and Leisure Leagues are committed to providing platforms for the youth of Pakistan through various sports, primarily football. This is the vision of the Chairman World Group, Mr. Mehmood Trunkwala, who was the primary architect of bringing the likes of Ronaldinho & Friends to Pakistan in 2017 to promote the image of our country through sports”.

Mr. Shahzeb Trunkwala also serves as the Vice President of the International Socca Federation (ISF) since 2018, being the only Asian member of the Executive Board at ISF.

Asif Meraj Executive Manager & Abdul Rashid from Leisure Leagues and Khuram Shah Head of Customer Services, Talha Jafry Marketing Manager, Tauseef Ali Baig Facility & Recreational Head, Ali Jaffary also attended Pakistan’s Day Cup 2021 on behalf of the organizing bodies.