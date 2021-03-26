Madrassas preach love not hatred: Religious Affairs Minister

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Muhammad Noorul Haq Qadir on Friday Madrassa’s (seminaries) preaches love and there is no place for hate in the teachings of Islam, adding that the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan is competent enough to make Pakistan, a real Islamic welfare State.

Noorul Haq Qadir expressed this while addressing the participants of the turban fastening ceremony of Darul uloom Farooqia here in Shiekhmal Khal area of Landi Kotal.

Religious Affairs minister said that the missionary students graduating from the religious school would not only sermonize knowledge of Islam but would also act as better citizen of the society.

It is a matter of pride that 218 Madrassas of Tanzeem Ahle Sunnah Wal Jumat are active in the various districts to impart Quran and Sunnah to the new generation, Qadri remarked.

The Federal Minister said that most of the policies adopted by the incumbent government was quite relevant to the teaching of Islam, and in near future they would be instrumental in achieving the aims for the true ideology of Pakistan.

Beside unfavorable scenario, development works had been kicked off across the constituency and all miseries of the people would be dealt with, he maintained. Prior to it, turbans were fastened to 28 religious students who memorized the Holy Quran, beside prizes were also given to the shining students of the Madrasa.

Separately, the Federal Minister also inaugurated an anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children below five years.