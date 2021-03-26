Sindh Govt inaugurates Muhammad Ali Sadpara Park

Sindh Government Spokesperson and Adviser for Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday inaugurated a newly built park named after Muhammad Ali Sadpara in Gilgit Colony, Korangi.

During the inauguration ceremony the Spokesperson said that Mohammad Ali Sadpara Park was built under the public-private partnership. Earlier, the plot was vacant and filled with garbage, but now with the help of Korangi administration in collaboration with K Electric this park is ready, he added.

Murtaza Wahab said the place which was devastated has been turned into a beautiful park. There is happiness on the faces of the children who are here today. He further said that he was grateful to K Electric and DMC Korangi and hoped that the park would be taken care of. He said that this park has been named after Muhammad Ali Sadpara, a mountaineer, and added that the journey of improvement will continue and that the development works are underway in other areas including 16,000 roads.

Meanwhile, Murtaza Wahab said that they were looking into the issue of temporary suspension of dog bite vaccination ordered by MPA’s due to ambiguities in the decision. The responsibility for dog bite incidents lies with the municipal bodies and not with the MPAs. “We have repeatedly stated our position,” he said. “The district we are in now is formerly a stronghold of the MQM. The situation in the area is still the same but we will continue the development work” he concluded.

Later, the Spokesperson of the Sindh Government while talking to the media said that the PPP believes in partnership for the restoration of democracy and added that the partnership with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is continuing to achieve the same goal.