Punjab approves four uplift schemes, worth Rs 27.9bn

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of Punjab approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 27,923.552 million. These schemes were approved in the 31st meeting of the PDWP of the current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over by the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes included: revamping of all district headquarters (DHQs) hospitals and 15 tehsil headquarters (THQs) hospitals across Punjab at the cost of Rs10,054.32 million; land acquisition, property compensation, afforestation & shifting of utilities for Rawalpindi Ring Road Project-R3 (66.6-km) at the cost of Rs 14,326.55 million; dualization of road from Bahawalpur-Yazman Road to Chandni Chowk, 40.06-km, district Bahawalpur, at the cost of Rs 3,271.032 million; and checking erosive action of River Indus (left side) along 1-AR Minor in the area of Lundi Pitafi, district Muzaffargarh, at the cost of Rs 271.650 million. These were recommended to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for inclusion in the upcoming budget 2021-22. Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, senior chief (coordination), assistant chief coordination and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.













