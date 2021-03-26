Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, March 27, 2021


PHC starts investigation into child’s death

News Desk

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday has started investigation after taking notice of a child’s death due to the alleged negligence in treatment at a local private hospital. As per details, four-and-a-half-year-old Hafsah Umer was admitted in the Hamid Latif Hospital for treatment of her fractured arm.

However, she did not survive post-operation complications despite remaining on ventilator for two days. A two-member team of the PHC visited the hospital on Friday, carried out an initial investigation, confiscated the treatment record and took statements of the doctors concerned.

