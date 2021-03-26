PHC starts investigation into child’s death

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday has started investigation after taking notice of a child’s death due to the alleged negligence in treatment at a local private hospital. As per details, four-and-a-half-year-old Hafsah Umer was admitted in the Hamid Latif Hospital for treatment of her fractured arm.

However, she did not survive post-operation complications despite remaining on ventilator for two days. A two-member team of the PHC visited the hospital on Friday, carried out an initial investigation, confiscated the treatment record and took statements of the doctors concerned.