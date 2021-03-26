The dreaded third wave

The third wave of the coronavirus has now well and truly reached Pakistan. With the country crossing the 14,000 mark in terms of deaths from Covid-19 during this week and the positivity ratio almost touching 20 percent in some of the bigger cities like Lahore, the situation quite clearly needs to be dealt with on war footing. In just a matter of weeks, all the gains that had been so painstakingly won while combating the second wave have disappeared into thin air and the spectre of long, harsh lockdowns has returned. That means businesses are suffering once again, a hike in unemployment is on the cards and the very recent upward revision of the expected GDP growth rate will have to be revised back down.

This new turn of events is hardly unique to Pakistan. In fact, just like we fared better in the first two waves, though after initial scares each time, there are chances that we might be able to counter the third wave more effectively as well. The only problem is that there isn’t enough fiscal space in the economy for another stimulus package and the state bank of Pakistan (SBP) cannot really be expected to get commercial banks to dish out concessional loans all the time. Even last time, not all banks complied with the soft loans meant to keep businesses afloat and employers from firing too many employees during the worst of the lockdown because the government refused to step in with a sovereign guarantee to cover possible defaults.

The third wave is now well entrenched across the world. In some parts, like the European continent, it has even led to hostilities between countries as the European Union (EU) is now refusing vaccine exports to the United Kingdom (UK) at least till its own strained supply chains are sorted out. Islamabad has also had to revise its vaccine procurement policy as the government was forced to buy about 1.6 million doses after initially calculating that the gift vaccines from China were enough for the time being. The only way to make things better is for everybody to follow all safety procedures all the time. With the annual Eid shopping season just round the corner, people need to be a lot more vigilant than usual. It was, after all, just around this time last year that people ignored safety protocols in the rush to shop and mingle and ended up almost putting more burden on the country’s medical infrastructure than it could handle. It was not short of a small miracle that we still managed so well. The same mistake should not be repeated this year. *