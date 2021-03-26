Re-thinking security: Rights versus needs

The elements of national security in the changed paradigm have been identified and explained by many distinguished philosophers, policymakers, and strategists. The academic writings on the subject since the end of Cold War have insisted on human security rather than physical security. However, the concept of human security as envisaged in Dr Mahbub ul Haq’s UNDP Report of 1994, which was prepared after Barry Buzan’s masterpiece ‘People, States and Fear’ remains a far cry for developing nations. In fact, the wars between ‘Unequal Military Powers’ (UMPs) have devastated the people of the target states. Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and Yemen are only a few examples of war between UMPs in the post-Cold War era. One fails to understand the logic for an all-out war between a superpower and its allies with a developing country, even if it was ruled by tyrant regime. The result was obvious: Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and Yemen are destroyed, and the fancy concept of human security remains alien to the people of these states.

I think security as a right and need of everyone may be redefined before discussing the concept of human security, particularly for the developing nations. To do that, ‘WAR’ must be defined as ‘Waste of Available Resources’ so that security as an individual’s right is ensured and wars between UMPs is not legalized by United Nations Resolutions under any circumstance.

First and foremost is the equality and non-discrimination among the human beings and the same was declared by Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in his Last Sermon delivered on Hajj in 632 C.E. “All mankind is from Adam and Eve. An Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab, nor does a non-Arab have any superiority over an Arab; a white has no superiority over a black, nor does a black have any superiority over a white; [none have superiority over another] except by piety and good action.”

‘WAR’ must be defined as ‘Waste of Available Resources’ so that security as an individual’s right is ensured and wars between UMPs is not legalized by United Nations Resolutions under any circumstance

Secondly, everyone has a right to physical security so that he/she does not fear for his/her life and property. The same is expanded for the families, groups, society, and the state. Individual’s physical security is the sole responsibility of the state institutions responsible to ensure an umbrella of security. Once an individual has the feeling of being secure, he/she would move on to do things that are necessary to fulfil his/her basic needs.

The basic human needs are to include food, clothing, and shelter. Further expanding the needs are to include the education, health, jobs, and enabling environment. These basic needs are to be made available by the state and acquired by individuals through personal efforts. In the welfare states, most of these needs are taken care of by the state free of cost, however in the developing countries, these may not be available on payment as well.

At this stage, the availability and acquisition need to be explained to differentiate between individual’s rights and needs.

According to Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the UN, and the Constitution of Pakistan, “fundamental rights include freedom of speech, freedom of thought, freedom of information, freedom of religion, freedom of association, freedom of the press, and freedom of assembly” all of these would be possible only if physical security is provided by the state.

Likewise, everyone has the right to life, liberty, and security. Furthermore, according to UN Declarations, “everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of himself and of his family, including food, clothing, housing and medical care and necessary social services, and the right to security in the event of unemployment, sickness, disability, widowhood, old age, or other lack of livelihood in circumstances beyond his control.” Most of the developed states are providing these rights and needs to its people because they have resources to do so. However, majority of the developing nations can hardly make the basic rights available to its people.

Now, the rights and needs of the people of the developed states are in line with the UN Human Rights Declarations and the Constitutions of the respective states. However, in the developing countries, certain rights are not protected and therefore, the fulfilment of the needs remain a far cry.

I am of the view that developing nations should stop chasing the elements of human security: food, health, environmental, societal, economic, personal, and political, and strive to meet the fundamental rights of its citizens and residents, before making efforts to ensure human security for its people. For Pakistan as well, ‘shelter homes’ and ‘no one sleeps hungry’ are brilliant ideas and an effort towards making of a welfare state. However, these can only be sustained once the basic rights have been ensured and people are provided with personal security to start making their own living with confidence.

Dr Zia Ul Haque Shamsi is the author of the book ‘Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Management Between India and Pakistan’ published by Peter Lang, New York