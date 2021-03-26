BCCI rebuffs Indo-Pak series talks

NEW DELHI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajiv Shukla has refuted the report suggesting talks regarding a series between the arch-rivals, India and Pakistan. While talking to a Hindi newspaper Dainik Jagran, Shukla said any bilateral series between the two countries will first require approval from Indian government. “No such discussion has taken place within the board. Our stand has been the same in the last ten years. Unless we get approval from the government, we can’t have a bilateral series with Pakistan,” said Shukla. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also recently talked about the importance of cricket between Pakistan and India while highlighting cricket as a force that could improve the relationship between the two countries. “Cricket between Pakistan and India is very important. Sports should be kept away from politics. Relations between the two countries can improve because of cricket,” Afridi said.













