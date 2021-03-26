Nepal to host Netherlands and Malaysia for T20I tri-series in April

KHATMANDU: Nepal will host Netherlands and Malaysia for a triangular T20I series, scheduled for April 17 to 24. The three teams will play each other twice, before the top two meet in the final. All games are going to be hosted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. A statement issued by the Dutch cricket federation, the KNCB, said the decision to give the series the all-clear was taken “following the reduction in Covid cases and resumption of domestic competitions since December 2020” in Nepal. The players and match officials will remain in a bio-secure bubble, the statement added. The Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA), said in a statement of its own that its squad “will be travelling in compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) required in both Nepal and Malaysia”.













