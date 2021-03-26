Celtic captain Brown to join Aberdeen as player-coach

LONDON: Celtic captain Scott Brown will leave the club after 14 years to join Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen as a player-coach next season, the Glasgow club said. Brown, who has agreed a pre-contract with Aberdeen and will join them on a two-year deal this summer, played over 600 games for Celtic, winning 10 Premiership titles and 12 domestic cups since his arrival in 2007. “It is a huge decision to leave this magnificent club … but this is a new opportunity for me and a new chapter,” said the 35-year-old, who will join new Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass’ backroom staff, in a statement. Celtic saw their run of nine consecutive Premiership titles ended by ‘Old Firm’ rivals Rangers this season, with manager Neil Lennon stepping down last month.













