Jaubi drops new single for upcoming album ‘Nafs at Peace’

Jaubi combines spirituality with music reaching ascetic heights in single released from their upcoming album ‘Nafs at Peace.’

The first step of Jaubi’s journey can be heard on the lead single ‘Satanic Nafs’ which is a work of deep spirituality and religious subtext composed in the devotional pentatonic Raga Bairagi, released on Friday.

The single serves as a teaser for Jaubi’s debut album titled ‘Nafs at Peace’ which is the last step of the purification process the self has been through. It is an indication of the closeness of God that one has achieved because true knowledge of God has been attained by becoming at peace and tranquil with God’s will.

This involves global collaboration with producers from Los Angeles.

The journey officially began back in April 2019 when London’s multi-instrumentalist and 22a Record Label boss Ed ‘Tenderlonious’ Cawthorne and Polish Pianist Marek ‘Latarnik’ P?dziwiatr of EABS/Bloto, visited the group to record in Lahore. Together they channelled their personal experiences of death, divorce, unemployment, drug addiction and disaffiliation into two recording sessions at Farhad Humayun’s Riot Studios in Lahore, allowing the musicians to find a spiritual path to transcendence through the musical purge.

Nothing whatsoever was written down during the recording sessions – no sheet music and no song titles, which allowed the six musicians to have a direct communication with God by entering altered states of consciousness through improvisation. This allowed them to forget about their worldly issues.

“Satanic Nafs” features Edward “Tenderlonious” Cawthorne on the flute, soprano saxophone and clave.

Marek P?dziwiatr on keyboard and Minimoog Voyager with Ali Riaz Baqar playing the guitar, The Gibson ES 335.

The tabla and Sarangi are played by Maestros Kashif Ali Dhani & Zohaib Hassan Khan respectively and Qammar “Vicky” Abbas on the drums.

In many ways, the journey represents a struggle for purity, an expression of gratitude, and an acknowledgment that the musician’s talent comes from a higher power.

Jaubi’s musical genre ranges from Indian classical to jazz infusing rhythms from across the world to create music for global audiences. Critically acclaimed for their musical prowess and talent, the band has performed for limited audiences locally and internationally.

The band is named after an Urdu word translating to ‘whatever/whoever.’ Creating whatever sounds good is the goal. They have received support ranging from J Dilla and Madlib through to Iggy Pop and Riz Ahmed. They have been featured in The Guardian. Rolling Stone Magazine and Bandcamp.

Jaubi has released several EPs in the past and the compositions are available online. Jaubi plans on releasing their album ‘Nafs at Peace’ in the coming months.