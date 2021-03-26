Sisterly Advice: Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira and Rose

I was in a relationship with a guy for two years. Things were fine at first between us but he slowly began to verbally abuse me. I tolerated his behaviour as much as I could but couldn’t take it anymore when that verbal abuse turned into physical. It has been six months since I ended things with him but yesterday I caved and contacted him. I feel like a complete fool. I was crying the entire time we talked and so was he. He kept saying he’s changed but I don’t know if I should get back together with him or not. I know he was physically and emotionally abusive but he’s like a drug to me. Please tell me if I should go back to him or not because I really don’t know what to do

Addicted to Torture

Mathira’s advice:

In a position like this, it’s really sad and I can relate to this. It’s called mind slavery. What some men and women do to their partners is that they abuse their partner the way someone slaps the other person. Let’s suppose a man slaps a woman, but he would show her that he cares about her and that slap was for her own betterment. Slowly and gradually, this is embedded into her brain, that this is a way of love and his way of showing affection. After a while, the woman is addicted to this toxic slavery, which is not even love. So in a relationship, if you realise that you’re getting abused and are stuck in a toxic one, it’s a hard way to cut it off. But you have to. Once it becomes physically abusive, then there’s no going back from there. I believe 60 percent of relationships are abusive these days. They do this in the name of love. But this isn’t love. If your partner respects you and is there for you, then that’s what’s called love as opposed to someone telling you that they love you and then play mind games. If you take my advice, you need to see a psychiatrist as you’re now a victim of mind slavery and are semi addicted to this toxic relationship, which your brain calls love. However, in reality, you’re nowhere near being in love. You keep away from this guy for the next eight to nine months and you carry on with your life. Try to look for better things to do with your time. Keep telling yourself that you deserve better.

Rose’s advice:

It turns out that this relationship is a really toxic one. You were with him for two years, at first he was verbally abusive and slowly, he started getting physically abusive also and you endured all of that. So this seems like a toxic relationship. To say that someone is like your drug is the first sign of being in a toxic relationship. You sort of get used to the abuse that your partner inflicts on you. I believe that he won’t change. Although, he says he has changed but I don’t think so. If a guy gets physically abusive with you, I don’t think it’s a good idea to go back to him. Even if he’s verbally abusive, even then. I think in a relationship, both of you need to respect each other’s space and abuse shouldn’t be a part of the relationship. Once the abuse comes in, then it’s not a relationship, rather it’s a toxic one, where there are mind games and all of that. I know it’s hard, since you’ve been with him for two years and he’s become a habit of yours. But I don’t think it’s a good idea to go back to him, even though he says he’s changed. You should get a new hobby. Join a gym, go out for walks, make new friends, or anything that distracts your mind from him because it’s going to take quite some time to get out from this relationship. Toxic relationships are really hard to get over and it’ll take some time. My advice is not to go back to him. Men like him never change.

