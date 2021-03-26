Hareem Shah debuts with ‘Raaz’ on UrduFlix

After making waves with the release of hit new web series, UrduFlix, Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform has just launched TikToker Hareem Shah as an actress in its first film release on the platform ‘Raaz’.

Raaz follows the story of the TikTok star Hareem Shah from a candid eye. Produced by Farhan Gauhar, the film is the first feature film to release on the OTT platform after several web show releases.

UrduFlix, recently launched as Pakistan’s first-ever Urdu OTT platform, has upped the game and expectations with brilliant new content and has kept the surprises coming

UrduFlix, recently launched as Pakistan’s first-ever Urdu OTT platform has upped the game and expectations with brilliant new content and has kept the surprises coming. The platform has also garnered great feedback from the audiences after its first webseries ‘Dulhan Aur 1 Raat’ starring Alizeh Shah went on air. The platform is officially live for download for viewers on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Roku TV.

UrduFlix is Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform that will provide viewers with access to original Urdu Series, Flims, Web series, Drama Serial and Urdu Dubbed Turkish Dramas. This platform brings in a plethora of new-age content from original to already popular dramas and films.