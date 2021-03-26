Pride of Performance is my most special accolade: Humayun Saeed

Popular actor Humayun Saeed was among the recipients of this year’s prestigious Pride of Performance Award, an accolade which he says is his most special one.

Taking to Instagram to express his gratitude after receiving the coveted civil award, Saeed thanked his fans, friends, and family for their support and encouragement throughout his decades-long career. The 49-year-old was recognised for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

“The Pride of Performance is my most special accolade for it is a recognition by the State,” wrote Saeed. “I have always firmly believed that being Pakistani is my only true identity & have tried my utmost best to make Pakistan proud.”

The Meray Pass Tum Ho star added that any award that Pakistan gives to him will remain the closest to his heart. “I will Insha Allah work even harder and do everything in my capacity to serve our beloved country,” he promised.

“I once again, in all humility, thank each and every one of you for your love. I am overwhelmed beyond words,” concluded Saeed in his message of gratitude. Industry peers lauded Saeed’s achievement in the comments section, with fellow actors Aijaz Aslam, Aisha Uqbah Malik, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Humaima Malick, and Syra Yousuf among others, leaving congratulatory messages.