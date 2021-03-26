Haseena Moin passes away

Legendary Pakistani playwright Haseena Moin has passed away at the age of 79 in Karachi, confirmed her family early on Friday.

According to reports, Moin had been battling cancer for the past few years, however, the immediate cause of her death has not been revealed. Her funeral prayers will be held today, Friday, in the area of Nazimabad in Karachi.

The celebrated writer penned a number of TV hits through the length of her decades-long career, including classics like Tanhaiyaan, Dhoop Kinare, Des Pardes among others. She also wrote the dialogues for the ARY Digital drama Kaisa Yeh Junoon, and the Bollywood film Henna. Most notably, she was the writing force behind Pakistan’s first original script, Kiran Kahani, in the early 1970s.

The US Embassy in Islamabad has mourned the deaths of two legendary women of Pakistan TV industry, Haseena Moin and Kanwal Naseer. The US Embassy in a condolence message on its social media website expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of two legendary women and condoled with their families.

We have lost two legendary women of Pakistani Tv industry, the message read.

Haseena Moin was great dramatist who was renowned for making women characters in dramas more authorized and Kanwal Naseer was first Presenter of Pakistan.

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of eminent writer, dialogue writer and playwright Hasina Moin. In a condolence message, he said that Hasina Moin had rendered invaluable services to Pakistan’s drama industry.

She had immense talents and her services will be remembered for a long time, Shibli Faraz said. He said that the vacuum created by the demise of Hasina Moin would never be filled for long time.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude. National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Friday condoled the sad demise of renowned scriptwriter, playwright and dramatist Haseena Moin. In their separate condolence messages, the speaker and deputy speaker expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the notable Pakistani dramatist and playwright.

They said she will be always remembered for her immense talent and exceptional contributions to Pakistan Television.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.