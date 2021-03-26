‘Kurulus: Osman’ Season 2, Episode 51 — Ertugrul’s loyal Alp dies

Fans of “Kurulus: Osman” are paying tribute to Abdul Rehman Ghazi’s character after the latest episode of the historical TV series aired on Wednesday. Abdul Rehman, a veteran warrior, was played by Turkish actor Celal AL in “Dirilis: Ertugrul” and “Kurulus: Osman”. The actor’s fans are showering praises on him after his character died in episode 51 of the TV series which tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire. Celal shared his fans’ reactions to his Instagram stories and thanked them for their love and support. Meanwhile, the actor has announced to visit Pakistan later this month.













