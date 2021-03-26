Neetu gets emotional on ‘Indian Idol 12’ sets, shares how she fell in love with Rishi

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recently went down memory lane while shooting for an episode of Indian Idol 12, held as a tribute for her and her late husband-actor Rishi Kapoor.

The special ‘Neetu Rishi’ episode will be held over the weekend. On the episode, the actress disclosed how her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, professed love to her in a unique way. She also revealed that before they got into a relationship, she used to help Rishi impress other girls!

Neetu Singh, who appeared as a guest on ‘Indian Idol 12’ show, “I was Rishi’s wing woman and always helping him in impressing girls, until we started dating. Rishi found me very cute and sweet and we used to call each other Bob.” She added that it was actually through a Telegram that he confessed his feelings for her. “He was in Paris whereas I was in Kashmir, shooting, and suddenly I got a telegram from Rishi saying he misses me and loves me,” she said.

Neetu also shared that he always found her very cute and sweet and they used to call each other ‘Bob’, which was a special nickname they gave to each other. Rishi, who was a legendary actor in Indian cinema, passed away on April 30, last year, and left a void in people’s hearts. Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife.

Neetu also shared that he always found her very cute and sweet and they used to call each other ‘Bob’, which was a special nickname they gave to each other. Rishi, who was a legendary actor in Indian cinema, passed away on April 30, last year, and left a void in people’s hearts

The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children together, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

The couple also starred together in films like ‘Zinda Dil’, ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘Amar Akbar and Anthony’, ‘Do Dooni Chaar’, among several others. The duo first met on the sets of 1974 film ‘Zehreela Insaan’ and got married in 1980. After their marriage, the actors worked together in films like ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Do Dooni Chaar’, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and ‘Besharam’, which also starred their son Ranbir Kapoor.

Rishi died at the age of 67 in a Mumbai hospital. The actor was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and flew to New York for treatment. Rishi returned to Mumbai in September after having spent almost a year in New York. His last project was the 2019 film ‘The Body’ which also starred Emraan Hashmi.

On the work front, Neetu will be seen in Raj Mehta’s directorial ‘Jug Jug Jiyo’. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions the romantic drama also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.