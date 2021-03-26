Peace will be established in the region only after ending Indo-Pakistan tension: Parvez Elahi

Lahore: US Congress Democrat leader and prominent businessman Mr and Mrs Tahir Javed called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi at their residence here today (Friday).

On this occasion, views were exchanged regarding matters of mutual interest and further improving relations between the two countries. Shahid Javed and senior journalist Suhail Warraich were also present.Ch Shujat Hussain, Ch Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi congratulated Tahir Javed on receiving Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

Ch Shujat Hussain said that Overseas Pakistanis are playing they’re commendably in supporting the economy of Pakistan, Overseas Pakistanis have a big hand in the progress of the USA, this is the reason that today Pakistanis are appreciably playing their role in US legislatures.

He said that epidemic of Corona has gripped the whole world including Pakistan and the USA, for peace in the region and getting the Kashmir issue solved the USA will have to play its role, peace will be established in the region only after ending of prevailing tension between Indo-Pakistan relations and race for progress and economy will start instead of the arms race.

Thanking Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi, Democrat leader Tahir Javed said that relations between the two countries cannot improve without solving the Kashmir issue, US President Joe Biden also has positive thoughts about Pakistan, Senators of the American Congress are also making efforts for Kashmir issue.