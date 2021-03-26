Islamabad: Speaker Asad Qaiser and Acting Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri have congratulated the newly elected President Sarmad Ali and the other office bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

In theirnmessage to the newly elected President Mr. Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Mr. Jamil Ather, Vice President Mr. Shahab Zuberi, Secretary General Ms. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Joint Secretary Mr. Mohsin Bilal, Finance Secretary Mr. Owais Khushnood and other office bearers, the Speaker and the Acting Speaker extended his warmest felicitation on their success.

He said that their election was an evidence of trust and confidence of journalist’s fraternity to their leadership abilities.

They said that freedom of expression was essential for strengthening democracy in the country and hoped that under the newly elected leadership, APNS will continue to make great strides towards a tolerant and plural press.

He was confident that relations between the Government and Press will be further consolidated under their sagacious leadership and the issues being faced by the Members Publications will be resolved.