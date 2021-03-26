PM Imran Khan asks Nadeem Babar to resign over fuel crisis: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar has been asked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from his post.

FIA is being given mandate to conduct a forensic investigation and complete its report in 90 days,” Umar said at a press conference in Islamabad.

The petroleum secretary will be given an order to report to the establishment as soon as the decision for his replacement is made.

Asad Umar stressed that the decision was not being taken because any unlawful step had been spotted by the government related to the SAPM or petroleum secretary.

He said that it would be ascertained if the sale was carried out originally or was only shown in papers.

However, some of the members objected to the increase, suggesting an approval after the recommendations of the committee constituted to examine the Petroleum Commission’s report are received.

Earlier, SAPM Nadeem Babar informed the meeting that eight of 66 licensed OMCs held 92 percent of the market share, adding it was to be examined whether the remaining OMCs were surviving on malpractices, such as smuggling.