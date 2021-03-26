Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Shaheen-1A missile

Pakistan today (Friday) conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile, having a range of 900 kilometres.

According to the ISPR, the test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including advanced navigation system.

Flight test was witnessed by DG Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Chairman NESCOM Dr Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali and the scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on successful conduct of today’s missile test.

The Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful.