UO Syndicate approves Female Residential Complex

The University of Okara’s Syndicate, in its 16th meeting, approved the conversion of Samadpura campus building into a residential complex for female faculty members, MPhil and PhD scholars and visiting teachers. The meeting was chaired by the Punjab Minister for Higher Education, Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz.

Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Tahir Khan, joined as Registrar at the UO after due approval by the Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar.

The UO Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar, thanked the Government of Punjab and, especially, Raja Yassir for supporting the newly established university in its academic and administrative development. He also welcomed the Registrar and vowed to enhance the academic infrastructure of the university in the days to come.

Commenting on the approval of the female residential complex, the VC said that a majority of the female faculty members were from outside Okara and it was necessary to provide them a secure and decent living facility.