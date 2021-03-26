Strengthen your gameplay with realme’s Narzo 30A equipped with MediaTek Helio G85, 200000+ Antutu Benchmark, 6000mAh Battery and reverse charging

There has been a huge surge in online gamers in Pakistan. Most of the gamers include the large population of Pakistan’s youth. They are very skeptical when it comes to the top-notch specifications for a perfect gaming experience. They look for the best processing speed, optimum resolution, and prolonged game time. realme had focused on these aspects and launched an amazing new phone named realme Narzo 30A. realme Narzo 30 has taken over the market with a storm. It has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 200000+ Anututu Benchmark, and a 6000 mAh battery with reverse charging. The sales have been prominent and it shows the success of the product.

realme Narzo 30A is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. MediaTek is famous for producing state-of-the-art features that enhance the overall performance of the products. They are the 4th largest fabless semiconductor company that has indulged in 2 billion devices per year. The MediaTek Helio G85 has Arm Mali-G52 GPU pumped up to 1 GHz. They are also the market leaders in advanced system-on-chip (SoC) for smartphones. In addition, the G-series chips include HyperEngine Game Technology that adds value to the overall gaming experience.

The launch of realme Narzo 30A was premiered on their official Facebook page on March 21st, 2021 at 12:00 pm. Furthermore, there is limited stock and it is exclusively available on Daraz.pk. The price is set online at PKR 20,599. While watching the live launch, realme selected a lucky winner from the viewers and gave them the new Narzo 30A. realme has always strived to create a strong bond with its customers.

Now there is a realme gaming championship Narzo addition in the works. The registration is on and people can visit their website to register and understand the rules. It is a Battle Royale mode and there will be 4-5 registered players. The map will be either of Bermuda or Purgatory or Kalahari where a maximum of 12 teams will participate. Per team, there are 4 players each. The game is in series and it includes sets of either 2, 4, or 6. The winning prize is worth PKR 400,000. It is a wholesome experience and will allow the players to experience the gaming performance of Narzo 30A at full capacity. Follow realme’s social media pages for any new updates about the product and championship.