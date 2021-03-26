Yousaf Raza Gilani declared opposition leader in senate

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday declared Pakistan People’s Party’s Yousaf Raza Gilani as Leader of the opposition house.

The former prime minister earlier today filed the nomination papers for the slot according to the news shared by PPP Senator Rubina Khalid on Twitter.

According to sources Gilani managed to secure 30 votes for the position.

Pakistan People’s Party managed to become the single largest in the senate, Daily Times sources stated.

Gilani managed to get 21 votes from PPP, two from ANP, one from Jamat-e-Islami, two from FATA and four members of the upper house from Dilawar Khan’s independent group.

On the other hand, Azam Nazir Tarar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, by far managed to win the support of 28 Senators.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz earlier stressed that Tarar will be the leader of the opposition in Senate.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Sunday last, Maryam Nawaz had made it clear that the opposition leader in Senate will be from her party as it was decided at the PDM meetings ahead of elections for chairman and deputy chairman of the upper house.