Protest on 600 days of Military siege in IOK

A protest was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat (PeH) Jammu and Kashmir on the completion of 600 days of Indian military siege in occupied Jammu and Kashmir here on Friday.

According to details, Protesters held banners against the partition of Kashmir and demanded for the right to self-determination.

Protesters marched from Burhanwani Shaheed Chowk to Sathra and chanted Anti-India and pro freedom slogans.

While addressing the anti-India protest, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that today 600 days have been completed of Indian state repression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He maintained that India completely disregarded international laws and regulations and ended the special disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman PeH said that the forceful division of the state have deprived millions of people from their political, religious and social freedoms.

“Thousands of civilians were taken prisoner, hundreds of young people were killed”, he added.

He stated that the people of the state have categorically rejected the Indian military occupation.

Ghazali appealed the international organizations that the United Nations and the Security Council should play an active role for giving the people the opportunity to vote in a free, fair and equitable manner.

Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Vice President Khalid Mahmood Zaidi, All Pakistan Muslim League leader Javed Ahmed Mughal, Mehtab Hameed Advocate, Syed Sultan Pirzada, Faizan Pastor and other speakers also addressed on the occasion.

Speakers said that state of Jammu and Kashmir should not be a part of India, adding that Kashmiri people want freedom from Indian military occupation.

The speakers said that the international community should raise its voice against human rights violations in the occupied state.

“It is the constitutional responsibility of the people of the world conscience to come forward to save humanity in Kashmir” speakers added.