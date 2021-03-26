PIA resumes flight operations in Swat after 17 years

Swat’s Saidu Sharif airport on Friday received its first flight after a gap of 17 years.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, PK-640, boarding 47 passengers including Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar and Communications Minister Murad Saeed landed at the airport around 11 am.

The flight departed from Islamabad International Airport where a cake was cut to celebrate the continuing of flight operations after a decade and a half long hiatus.

Speaking to media upon arrival at the Saidu Sharif Airport, the aviation minister told that the PIA’s Swat flight operations were the need of the hour. This will benefit local community and also have a positive impact on tourism in the region, he said.

The Saidu Sharif airport had been non-operational since 2004.

The airport was established in 1978, and it used to handle two flights a day from Islamabad and Peshawar