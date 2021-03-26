Legendary dramatist Haseena Moin passes away in Karachi

Pakistan’s renowned dramatist and playwright Haseena Moin passed away, on Friday, at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by her family.

Haseena Moin was reported to be battling with breast cancer but the cause of her death has not been revealed.

Her funeral funeral will be held after Asar in Nazimabad, Karachi.

Moin’s work for television, stage and radio has been unmatched and gained international recognition and praise. Her most notable works include several Pakistani hit dramas like, Ankahi, Tanhaiyaan’, Kiran Kahani, Dhoop Kinaray, Aahat, Uncle Urfi, Shehzori, Kohar, Des Pardes, Pal Do Pal, Aansoo, Kasak, Parchaiyan and Parosi.

Following her sad demise, condolences flooded in all over social media from her fans, as well as notable personalities.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan expressed his grief saying “Saddened to hear of the loss of our great writer Haseena Moin Sehba! (PTI) We grew up watching her spectacular serials like Dhoop Kinaray, Aahat, Ankahi,Tanhaiyaan, Kasak, Parosi & many more. She was my late mother’s favorite writer. May ALLAH rest her soul in peace. Ameen”

Saddened to hear of the loss of our great writer Haseena Moin Sehba! (PTI) We grew up watching her spectacular serials like Dhoop Kinaray, Aahat, Ankahi,Tanhaiyaan, Kasak, Parosi & many more. She was my late mother's favorite writer. May ALLAH rest her soul in peace. Ameen pic.twitter.com/AOTvoB1eES — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 26, 2021

Another PTI leader Andaleeb Abbas shared a tribute to the legendary dramatist saying that she gave women a new empowered strength and made Indian Bollywood pale in comparison.

What a loss…Haseena Moin who created such world class life stories is no more…She gave women a new empowered strength and made Indian Bollywood pale in comparison….Her legacy will remain and remain…#Respect #Legend #RIP pic.twitter.com/lnLyK2Jx5r — Andleeb Abbas (@AndleebAbbas) March 26, 2021

Prior to moving to Karachi, Haseena received her early education in her birthplace, Kanpur. After shifting to Karachi in the 1950s she graduated from the Government College for Women earned a Master of Arts in History from Karachi University in 1963.

She wrote Pakistan’s first original script ‘Kiran Kahani’ aired in the early-1970s.