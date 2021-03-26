CPEC offers Hungarian businessmen huge opportunity to invest in Pakistan

The Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being established all along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) offer the Hungarian businessmen a remarkable opportunity for profitably setting-up and conducting their business either to cater to the huge Pakistani market of over 210 million people, or for extending your business into any surrounding region of choice, according to a concept note on “Hungary-Pakistan Trade and Economic Window” released on Thursday.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Budapest, in collaboration with the All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF), has developed an initiative to launch a ‘Hungary-Pakistan Trade and Economic Window (HPTEW)’ on 25 March 2021. The inaugural event was co-chaired by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, and Peter Szijjarto, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.

The 12-point ‘Business Window’ concept aims at introducing interested Pakistani and Hungarian business companies, entities and individuals to each other’s potential through a structured format. The HPTEW aims to serve as a 24/7 online platform that will be fully supported by the two governments through our respective Embassies. The Business Window also aims to unlock and bring the true potentials of the highly lucrative markets in Pakistan and Hungary to your fingertips. In a nutshell, it is a business-friendly, easy-to-use way of finding not only your required business information, and identify your potential business partners in Hungary and Pakistan, but also offers guidance and necessary support of the concerned authorities on both sides to all interested companies, trade bodies and individual businessmen in a hassle-free manner.

Since, there is a sizable potential to meaningfully introduce highly competitive, international-quality products of Pakistan and Hungary in various sectors of both the markets, for the first time, especially in today’s COVID-affected world of online virtual reality, such windows can provide us authentic information and practical understanding and guidance in exploring new avenues. Such a facility is particularly helpful for the modern businesses, who expect the governments to facilitate their endeavors through a simple, ‘One-window’ operation.

This initiative is expected to unfold and evolve further in coming months and years as it is likely to become a reliable standard tool for the private sector entities interested in doing business in Pakistan, Hungary or both. As such HPTEW offers an entirely new model and way of doing business in an efficient, transparent and cost-effective manner.

Any Pakistani businessmen looking at Hungary through this newly opened window for the first time, would definitely find numerous strengths. Some of the major strengths include Hungary’s strong economy and its consistently high economic growth rate especially over the last ten years, its strategic location at the heart of Central and Eastern Europe, its cutting-edge technological base and expertise in the agricultural and food industry, in the environmental industry particularly in the field of water resource management, urban development and engineering technologies and industry, and achievements in science and technology, sports, culture and music etc.

On the other hand, a Hungarian business person focusing on Pakistan through the business Window lens will notice Pakistan’s own remarkable strengths, and some unique similarities with Hungary in many areas.

There is considerable scope for the business communities on both sides to exchange experiences and create new avenues of setting-up profitable businesses in the agriculture and food sector. Additionally, Pakistan is a world leader and producer of top brands in food items, sports goods, surgical / medical equipment, leather items and textiles. Some of them include the Basmati Rice, Pakistani Mangoes and Pakistani footballs.

The Window is believed to let both countries’ strengths build as economic partners, at an entirely new scale and level, in the months and years ahead. It will also support the nurturing of new business linkages, ideas and endeavors being taken by the business communities in Hungary and Pakistan.

It will set a new milestone in our bilateral relations that are historically marked by friendship, cooperation and similarity of views on many important issues in today’s increasingly complex global environment.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto jointly inaugurated the HPTEW and the first Hungary-Pakistan business forum today. The event was held online.

Qureshi, in his welcome remarks, invited Hungarian companies to take advantage of the investor-friendly climate in Pakistan to enter into joint ventures with Pakistani companies, especially in the SEZs under the CPEC.

He welcomed Hungarian expertise in the fields of agriculture and food, environment, water resource management, engineering, vocational training and urban planning.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister agreed with Foreign Minister Qureshi that boosting linkages in all areas, particularly the economy, trade and enhanced people-to-people exchanges, would lead to fully realizing the economic potential between the two countries. Foreign Minister Szijjarto said that Hungary’s policy of opening towards the East would provide a good impetus to Pakistan-Hungary relations.