ECDF identifies crucial steps for economic growth of tribal districts

The Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) has identified crucial measures and interventions required for economic growth of the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA). The ECDF was formed under the FATA Economic Revitalization Programme (FERP) conceived by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and funded by USAID. The project is being implemented by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in collaboration with UNDP, federal and provincial departments. Talking to APP here on Thursday, the Provincial Chief, SMEDA Rashid Aman said that recommendations for economic development of NMDs have been prepared after a series of marathon consultations of different thematic groups that were constituted under ECDF have identified short, medium and long term measures and then have proposed required steps to generate economic activities in the merged districts.













