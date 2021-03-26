Punjab fixes wheat support price at Rs 1,800 per 40 kilogram

The Punjab government has on Thursday fixed the support price of wheat at Rs 1,800 per 40 kilograms.

A formal approval has been given by the Punjab Cabinet to facilitate farmers. The growers had demanded the government to fix the support price at Rs 2,000 per 40 kilograms. Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam had earlier told that the decision to fix the support price of wheat at Rs 1,800 per 40 kg was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He held a press conference along with Provincial Minister of Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan and said the government aimed at reducing the price parity of the commodity between local and international markets.