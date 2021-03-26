RCCI, Chinese enterprise ink MoU to promote trade cooperation

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Thursday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Beijing Huahe International Business Consulting Co Ltd to promote trade and investment cooperation. RCCI President Muhammad Nasir Mirza and President Beijing Huahe International Business Consulting Co, Liu Chuanwu, signed the document virtually to strengthen mutual understanding between the trade and investment circles of China and Pakistan and further expand cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani entrepreneurs. Mirza said that the RCCI has always strived to enhance trade relations with China. He said that RCCI desires to further strengthen and diversify the existing bilateral trade relations to the mutual benefit of the two organisations. He said that both the entities need to promote high-level contacts and visits, which would further cement bilateral trade relations. Liu Chuanwu assured full assistance and cooperation to facilitate both entities for the exchange of delegations and organising exhibitions and business opportunity conferences.













