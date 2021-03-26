Bank Alfalah, GoldFin collaborate to introduce Gold Financing for SME sector

In an industry first, Bank Alfalah has partnered with Goldfin – a leading gold financing company – to introduce a new financing option for its Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector consumers.

Bank Alfalah recognized the growing demand for financing opportunities in the market in the post-covid environment, especially within the SME space. This partnership establishes a channel for SMEs to avail market-competitive rates and secure their liquidity. It also aligns with the Bank’s vision to be a market leader and introduce innovative and efficient services for the benefit of its customers. The agreement was signed at Bank Alfalah’s Head Office between Mr. Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, and Mr. Nadeem Hussain, CEO and Founder of Goldfin. This partnership will allow the Bank to support its customers in raising finances and growing their business. Goldfin has extensive expertise in originating loans backed by gold collateral, as well as in front-end and doorstep sales. Their available technology enables them to provide rapid and effective turnaround times.