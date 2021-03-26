Dollar falls to Rs155.01 as rupee strengthens by 38 paisas

Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against the US dollar and appreciated by another 38 paisas (+0.25 percent) in the interbank on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs155.39 and closed at Rs155.01. The rupee traded within a very narrow range of 11 paisas per dollar showing an intraday high bid of Rs155.13 and an intraday low offer of Rs155.02.

Within the open market, rupee was traded at 155/155.80 per dollar. The rupee gained Rs0.96 against the greenback this week, while it has gained Rs4.07 against the dollar since February 19.

The currency experts said that the market remained positive due to approval of funds for Pakistan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). A day earlier the IMF approved $500 million for Pakistan under the EFF loan programme. Further, they said that the importers remained cautious in placing new import orders due to rising cases of coronavirus in the country. The importers expect that the government may take harsh measures including strict lockdown in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus.