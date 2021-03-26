10gm gold price decreases to Rs86,500

Gold futures edged lower in the international market by 0.2 percent on Thursday, as a stronger US dollar continued to weigh on the precious metal.

Gold in the international market was available at $1,731.90 an ounce at 1610 hours GMT after shedding $3.40 an ounce in its value as compared to its closing value on Wednesday last. Likewise, the price of yellow metal in the country witnessed a decrease. The price of 10 grams yellow metal decreased to Rs86,500 with a loss of Rs200. The closing price of 10 grams gold was recorded at Rs86,700 on Wednesday last.