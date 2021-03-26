Head coach Misbah takes U-turn to defend Sharjeel selection

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq on Thursday took a U-turn when he defended opener Sharjeel Khan’s selection in the national squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa. Sharjeel’s selection has raised many an eyebrow due to his fitness issues. Even Misbah was not happy with the selection as he had always maintained that fitness standards would not be compromised on for anyone looking to work their way into the national side. But with the selection of Sharjeel pressure is mounting on the Pakistan management, with Misbah in the firing line this time. Since the changing of the chief selector, fitness has been downgraded as a criterion for picking players, allowing Sharjeel and Azam Khan most notably to come into contention. The previous head coach Mickey Arthur had an uncompromising view on fitness standards and what they meant for a player’s selection, but those have become less of a priority over the past few years. The fitness parameters are clearly mandated in players’ contracts, and the head coach, in a virtual press conference a day before leaving for South Africa, insisted they were not being done away with or eroded, insisting that Sharjeel’s selection isn’t a compromise on fitness but a player picked with everyone’s consent.

“We are not bringing the standards of fitness down,” Misbah said. “We have had detailed discussions about it with all trainers and National High Performance Center coaches. Certain targets to players can be customised, such as whether they are overweight, their fat level, endurance level –– we will simplify it but we will not lower the standards. We will look at ground fitness and match fitness. It’s not like if before we had a benchmark of 18 in the yo-yo test that we will bring it down to 15 or 14. That’s not happening.” He said there was great discussion on Sharjeel and his role in the team. “How we will bring him in fitness and his on-field performance and standards of our fitness. We were in agreement that we will plan and allocate the time he is with us. We got everyone to play domestic cricket and it was a busy and tough year all around with Covid-19. But now we have time and hopefully, you will see that his fitness will get better.”

Sharjeel’s selection has become a contentious issue, with numerous factors counting against his inclusion. He was among a slew of players found guilty of spot-fixing in the PSL in 2017, and alongside Khaled Latif, handed the longest sanction: a five-year ban (half of it suspended in the left-handed batsman’s case). Upon expiry of the ban, he returned to fierce criticism from PCB CEO Wasim Khan, not normally known for singling out players, lambasting him for turning up to the PSL unfit. Misbah was also drawn on Sharjeel’s past with respect to the spot-fixing saga, but the head coach maintained all rules were being followed, and he had completed his sentence. Misbah insisted Shrjeel’s case was different to the ones involving Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt. To a question, Misbah dismissed concerns Pakistan are heading into the T20 World Cup later this year unsure of their best side, pointing to a nucleus of seven-eight players that were almost the same. “Your nucleus is important in T20I cricket and about seven-eight players that we have are almost the same wherever we play. Even in a 15-man squad, about 10-12 players remain the same. The batting nucleus remains the same, with only one-two changes in terms of form. This team, and the overall line-up of our T20 batting looks settled.