India-Pakistan T20 series in the offing?

LAHORE: India and Pakistan could play a short T20 bilateral cricket series this year, Pakistani media reported on Wednesday. This comes on the heels of unilateral ceasefire by both countries along the Line of Control (LoC) last month. If this series takes place, it would be the first bilateral exchange between the two countries in over eight years. The last bilateral series was played in 2012-13, when the Pakistani team visited India for a short ODI and T20 series. According to reports, the PCB has been asked to “be ready” for a series with India, though no one from India has made any commitment on the series. “A PCB official was quoted as saying that while there had been no direct discussion with anyone from India, indications were there and the Board had been told to be ready for such a series,” said the reports. Interestingly, India skipper Virat Kohli during the recent T20I series against England had said that he had been told by the Indian cricket board that there were going to be a few more T20 series this year. However, the Indian and Pakistan boards have said they have no knowledge of any development on the resumption of the bilateral cricket.













