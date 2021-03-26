Pakistan, India agree to make efforts to resolve water issues

Pakistan and India have agreed to make endeavours to resolve issues relating to the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) and conduct tours of inspection.

The two sides, during the 116th meeting of Pakistan-India Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) held in New Delhi from 23-24 March, also agreed to hold next meeting of the commission in Pakistan at an early date, the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here Thursday. Under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, the meeting is held annually alternately in Pakistan and India.

During the talks, the Pakistani side was led by Syed Mehar Ali Shah, Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters. The Indian side was led by PK Saxena.

According to the statement, host of issues related to the IWT were discussed during the meeting. The Pakistani side reiterated its objections to the Indian projects including Pakal Dul, Lower Kulnai, Durbuk Shyok and Nimu Chilling, it added. The Pakistani side also urged the Indian side to share data of flood flows as per the provisions of the IWT in line with the practice in vogue since 1989. It also emphasized the importance of early resolution of the outstanding issues in accordance with the provisions of the IWT, the statement added.

The last round of talks was held in Lahore in 2018 and had ended with no progress over the long-running dispute. After the 2018 meeting, a Pakistani delegation was invited by India to inspect the sites of the hydroelectric projects being constructed by India on Pakistani rivers. Later in February 2019, the Pakistani experts headed by commissioner on Indus waters had inspected four hydropower projects at Chenab basin in India, including Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai, 850MW Ratlay, and 900MW Baglihar dams. The construction work on Pakal Dul dam, which was earlier stopped, had resumed at that time.