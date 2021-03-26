Punjab tightens noose around sugar cartel

The provincial government On Thursday promulgated the Punjab Sugar Supply Chain Management Order 2021 and the Prevention of Speculation in Essential Commodities Ordinance 2021 to control price hike.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced this on Thursday while addressing a press conference along with Advisor to Prime Minister Barrister Shehzad Akbar. The chief secretary, principal secretary to CM and secretary information were also present on this occasion.

Buzdar said that the PTI government has taken a number of measures for providing relief to the people of the province in true sense. Price hike is a major issue which affects the life of common man, he said and added this sector remains unregulated which caused an unchecked increase in prices of commodities.

He said the Punjab cabinet has decided to regulate the whole system of production of sugar, its supply and sale & purchase. He said that under Punjab Sugar Supply Chain Management Order 2021, sugar mills and godown of dealers would be registered and only registered dealers could sell and purchase sugar.

The Supply and Chain Management Order would help cope with the sugar mafia, besides ensuring the supply of sugar to the people at affordable rates, he said and added that no factory, dealers, wholesale dealers can now store more than 2.5 metric tons of sugar. An NOC from the concerned deputy commissioner would be required in case of storing more than the fixed limit. Unregistered dealers and wholesale dealers cannot sell or purchase the sugar, he added.

He said no sugar mill can now sell its sugar to unregistered dealers as cane commissioner and deputy commissioner have been empowered under this order to take legal action in case of any irregularity.

Under this order, the sugar mills and wholesale dealers would be bound to show their record to the cane commissioner, said the chief minister and added that the Punjab cabinet also gave principal approval of The Prevention of Speculation in Essential Commodities Ordinance 2021.

Under this law, he said, availability of essential commodities including sugar, wheat, edible oil, rice and pulses to the people at affordable rates would be ensured besides curbing the hoarding. This law would also prevent the price-hiking of edibles through speculation and strict action would be taken against the responsible, he added.

He said that the holy month of Ramazan is approaching and the government wanted to save people from hoarders and profiteers. These elements would be dealt in the same way, the government was dealing with ‘qabza mafia’.

Buzdar said that provincial ministers have been assigned duties with regard to cleanliness arrangements as the contract with Lahore Waste Management Company ended and the same has been extended. Along with it, the government is heading towards a new system, he added.

The CM said the Punjab government has given a relief package of Rs7 billion for the holy month of Ramazan. Essential items would be available to the people at the rates of 2018 during the month. Moreover, 313 Sahulat bazaars would be set up for providing relief to the people on a permanent basis, he added.

Barrister Shahzad Akbar said the Punjab government, under the leadership of Usman Buzdar, has taken revolutionary measures to curb the sugar mafia, besides ensuring the smooth supply of daily use items to the people at reasonable rates for which they deserve congratulation.

Implementation of ordinance related to essential items would yield positive results, he said and added that mafia is quite a small word for sugar mafia as these people are involved in money laundering and nameless accounts.

He said 10 FIRs have been registered against this gang and federal as well as Punjab government are on the same page in order to regulate the affairs related to the sugar industry.

He said the track & trace system would also be implemented in this regard. He said that trade of billions of rupees are made through Whatsapp and prices are fixed at will but due to initiatives taken by the present government, this whole system would be regulated and unnatural growth in sugar price could be checked.

Shahzad Akbar said that the name of Salman Shahbaz is on the top in money laundering and Hamza Shahbaz was also director in the sugar mill and his name was included in the case as well. Transactions of billions of rupees were made in this case and the government has proofs, he mentioned. Many mills owners were involved in unnecessary increase in sugar prices, he added.