Motorway gang-rape convicts challenge ATC verdict in LHC

Both the convicts of the motorway gang-rape case on Thursday filed appeals against their conviction in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Abid Malhi and Shafqat Bagga through their appeals challenged an anti-terrorism court’s (ATC) March 20 verdict that handed them death sentence, life imprisonment and fines. The appellants requested the high court to set aside the ATC verdict and order their release.

Earlier on Saturday last, the ATC awarded death sentence to Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali in the motorway gang-rape case that sparked a countrywide outrage last year.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta announced the reserved verdict at the Camp Jail where the prison authorities produced both the convicts.

The convicts were awarded death sentences after the prosecution established its case against them. The court also awarded life imprisonment to both convicts under the charges of abduction and 14-years imprisonment to each accused under the charges of robbery.

On September 9, 2020, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali had raped a woman at gunpoint in the city’s Gujjarpura area in the presence of her children after her car ran out of fuel and she was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11).

The men stole Rs100,000 worth of money, jewellery, and ATM cards before fleeing, the woman had told police at the time.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident — which had sparked protests across Pakistan over sexual violence against women and a lack of accountability — was lodged at the Gujjarpura police station under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken “strict notice” of the same case, as well as the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Karachi, and later okayed a law for the chemical castration of sexual abusers. The draft of the anti-rape ordinance includes increasing women’s role in policing, fast-tracking rape cases, and witness protection.