Pakistan values close ties with Saudi Arabia: Gen Qamar

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the Pakistan Army greatly values its close brotherly ties with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday. The Army Chief expressed these sentiments during a meeting with Commander Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Al-Mutair, said the military’s media wing. During the meeting, regional security situation and issues of mutual interest including cooperation in the fields of defence, security and military training between the two armies were discussed, the military’s media wing added. The ISPR said that the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts in bringing peace to the region especially the Afghan Peace Process. The COAS thanked the dignitary and said that the Pakistan Army greatly values its close brotherly ties with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi army chief has come to Pakistan to attend the Pakistan Day military parade.













