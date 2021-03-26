Covid-positive PM resumes limited official activities

Covid-positive Prime Minister Imran Khan resumed his limited official activities and personal interaction with members of his government on Thursday from home. The Prime Minister held an in-person meeting with Senator Shibli Faraz, Special Assistant to PM for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari, Chairman Standing Committee on Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed and SAPM on Media Yusuf Baig Mirza. Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Azam Khan was also present in the meeting. The meeting was held at his residence where the PM is in self-isolation. The Premier directed the participants of the meeting on important government issues, according to reports. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Instagram to post a work from home picture. In the photo, the PM can be seen sitting on a chair, wearing a mask as he holds a red book in his hand. It is not clear which book the Prime Minister is reading. “Working from home,” the caption read. The Prime Minister earlier contracted the virus two days after he was vaccinated against the virus. However, he had received only the first dose and not the second required jab of the vaccine. The Ministry of National Health Services had also clarified that the Premier was “not fully vaccinated” when he contracted the virus.













