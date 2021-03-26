Spectacular Pakistan Day parade held under Covid SOPs

The contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces conducted a march past and displayed their professionalism and military prowess at the spectacular Pakistan Day Military Parade held at the Parade Avenue on Thursday.

The impressive ceremony started with the fly past of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy led by Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, presenting salute to the chief guest President Dr Arif Alvi.

Formations of fighter jets including F-16, JF 17, Mirage, AWACs. C-130 and P-3C Orion participated in the fly past.

Contingents of Pakistan Army, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Special Services Groups, Frontier Corps, Rangers, Islamabad police, Frontier Constabulary, Airport Security Force and Boys Scouts marched past the dais presenting salute to the chief guest.

Mechanised columns including tanks, armoured personnel carriers, rocket launchers, air defence system, radars, indigenously built UAVs and short and long range missiles Ra’ad, Nasr, Babr, Ghaznavi and Shaheen were showcased on the occasion. The Engineering Corps presented its state of the art equipment.

This was followed by the fly past of helicopters. Amidst applause by the audience, JF-17 and formations of Sherdils presented breathtaking aerobatics spreading a range of colours in the skies.

As a mark of strong bonds between Pakistan and Turkey, a Turkish fighter jet presented a whole range of dazzling manoeuvres. A Turkish military band on the occasion presented different tunes including that of “Dil Dil Pakistan, Jaan Jaan Pakistan.”

Floats depicted the culture of Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and the four provinces. The floats of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the frontline healthcare workers against Covid-19 were also part of the parade. Dhol Party presented different colours of the country’s diverse culture.

The skydivers of the forces including the paratroopers of Bahrain, Iraq, Palestine, Sri Lanka and Turkey exhibited free fall, carrying national flags and those of services.

The President later visited an enclosure and met with those personalities who have made outstanding contributions in different fields. Different national songs were also presented on the occasion from the float of ISPR.

Those civilians who laid life in the war against terrorism like Itezaz Hasan of Hangu were remembered. Tribute was paid to the youngest pellet gun victims ( 18-month-old ) Hiba Nisar and Asifa Bano of Bakarwal community of Kathoa, IIOJK, who was raped and brutally murdered.

Tributes were also paid to Nawab Siraj Raisani, Haroon Bilour and Shuja Khanzada as a symbol of courage and resolve. One of the highlights was the inclusion of police, rangers, ANF and ASF women officers in the lady contingent.

High achievers at the national level were paid tribute and their efforts were acknowledged. Pride of Pakistan Enclosure included people who excelled in their respective fields. A woman in Karachi has been providing meals for only Rs3 so none should sleep hungry for 19 years.

The first female member of Bomb Disposal Squad from KP who joined the department despite her mother’s wishes. Also in the enclosure was Ali Gohar from Balochistan, who lost both of his arms in an electric shock and was painting with his feet. Nine-year-old Natalia Najam, who made the Guinness book of world record beating an Indian academician while arranging periodic tables in the fastest time.

There was also Emanuel Guddo, a photojournalist from Mirpur, Sindh, who is showing the beauty of the province through his pictures. Zara Naeem, who secured the first position in ACCA out of 179 countries. Farzana Bibi, who is a victim of polio but is campaigning for polio so that no other child may suffer.

The mega event organised as per the Covid-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) was attended amongst others by the federal ministers, parliamentarians, the chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the three services chiefs.

The parade was rescheduled to March 25 due to inclement weather and rain forecast. The parade was strictly conducted as per health guidelines. The military contingents and all those who were part of the parade were kept in a special bio-bubble. Their move in and out of the Parade Ground was restricted.

Face masks were provided to all those who witnessed the parade. Temperature guns were used to check symptoms. Hand sanitisers were also provided at entry gates. Social distancing was ensured while placing the chairs.

Turkish solo and military bands and paratroopers of Bahrain, Palestine, Iraq, Srilanka and Turkey specially participated in the parade. Commander Bahrain National Guard, General Sheikh Isa bin Khalifa, Commander UK Strategic Command Sir Patric Sanders and Chief of Defence and Commander Sri Lankan Army were dignitaries who witnessed the parade.